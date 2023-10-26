Ro Teimumu relinquishes board appointments

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) Management Board member and founder, Ro Teimumu Kepa has resigned from the two boards that she was recently appointed to.

This has been confirmed to FijiLive by the Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa.

A copy of her resignation has also been forwarded to the Office of the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister’s Office.

Ro Teimumu was given till 3pm today by the Fijian Elections Office to respond to a complaint filed against her following her appointments as chair of the Tertiary Scholarship and Loan Service (TSLS) and a board member of the Fiji Airports Limited.

“We have done an independent analysis of the complaint, the facts, response, law and precedents, and we find that Ro Teimumu Kepa has adhered to the requirements of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013. Therefore, the matter is resolved and the complaint against Ro Teimumu Kepa is dismissed,” Mataiciwa said.

She further reiterated that the FEO’s role is to ensure that all relevant stakeholders uphold and adhere to the Act and emphasized that all Public Office holders, according to section 14(1) of the Act, are not:

Eligible to be an applicant or a member of a registered political party; Eligible to hold office in a registered political party; To engage in political activity that may compromise or be seen to compromise the political neutrality of that person’s office in an election; or Publicly indicate support for opposition to any proposed party or a registered political party or candidate in an election.

“If anyone chooses to breach the Act, despite being warned, we will refer them to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for investigation. Therefore, any person taking up public office must ensure that they comply with Section 14(1) of the Act,” Mataiciwa added.