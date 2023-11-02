Investigate Ro Teimumu: Bainimarama

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on the Fijian Elections Office to refer Ro Teimumu Kepa to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for breaching the law.

In a statement, the FijiFirst Party leader said Ro Teimumu’s acceptance of board positions at Airports Fiji Limited and TSLS while retaining her position on the SODELPA Management Board is a blatant violation of the Political Parties Act.

Bainimarama said her defiant stance with the media in the aftermath until she was eventually forced to resign shows a complete disregard for the rule of law.

He said yet, the Acting Supervisor of Elections has opted not to refer this matter to FICAC for investigation, despite the breach of the law.

“The FEO publicly confirmed that neither they nor SODELPA had received a resignation letter from Ro Teimumu, leading to the clear determination that a breach had indeed taken place.”

“Yet, the Fijian Elections Office shockingly decided to dismiss the complaint against Ro Teimumu. The law is the law, and nobody is above it.”

Bainimarama said the ‘Marama Bale’ should be held accountable for her actions and should be investigated by FICAC, and if found guilty, she should face the full consequences of the law.

“This debacle once again brings into question the impartiality of the FEO in what is sadly becoming a recurring theme.”

“Our democracy cannot survive without adherence to the rule of law and the constitution by every single person, and independent institutions like FEO and FICAC being fair and ensuring the law is followed.”

Bainimarama has called on Fijians to demand that politicians like Ro Teimumu and other friends of the coalition government are held accountable like everyone else.

FijiLive has reached out to the Fijian Elections Office for its response on the matter.