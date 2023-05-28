Sunday, May 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Road accident victim is latest fatality

A 20-year-old student, who was a victim of a serious accident last week, passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital yesterday.

Police said the victim was crossing along the Kings Road along Kinoya when she was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Hotel Manager.

The victim was rushed to the CWM Hospital, where she was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit up until she passed away yesterday morning.

Investigations continue, and the suspect will be questioned again following the victim’s death.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Labasa women off to OFC Champions L...

The Labasa women’s football team departed for the Inaugural Oceania...
Entertainment

Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows over h...

Pop icon Celine Dion has announced the cancellation of all her rema...
Entertainment

Swift and Spice team up for ‘...

American hit singer Taylor Swift and rapper Ice Spice have teamed u...
Entertainment

King honors late singer Turner

The newly crowned royal King Charles honored late singer Tina Turne...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Labasa women off to OFC Champion...

Football
The Labasa...

Dion cancels 2023-2024 shows ove...

Entertainment
Pop icon C...

Swift and Spice team up for R...

Entertainment
American h...

King honors late singer Turner

Entertainment
The newly ...

Police make multiple drug arrest...

News
The Fiji P...

Plan to prevent violence against...

News
Cabinet ap...

Popular News

We took advantage of our chances...

Football
Victorious...

Saifiti to make his 150th NRL ap...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Labasa man charged with murder

News
The 48-yea...

Drua brace for Moana clash

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Jessie J announces birth of son

Entertainment
British si...

Silktails bounce back to winning...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Labasa women off to OFC Champions League