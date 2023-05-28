Road accident victim is latest fatality

A 20-year-old student, who was a victim of a serious accident last week, passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital yesterday.

Police said the victim was crossing along the Kings Road along Kinoya when she was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Hotel Manager.

The victim was rushed to the CWM Hospital, where she was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit up until she passed away yesterday morning.

Investigations continue, and the suspect will be questioned again following the victim’s death.