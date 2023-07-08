Road closed to allow for repairs

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising members of the public that the Nausori bound lanes will be closed after the Narere Stage One junction today – to allow for road repair works.

The scheduled repairs are from 1pm to 5pm.

FRA has indicated that during this time, the Nausori bound traffic will be diverted onto the Suva bound lane, with one Suva bound lane operational simultaneously.

A traffic management plan will be in place to guide road users.

“Expect delays and take this notice into account when finalising travel plans,” FRA said.