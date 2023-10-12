Thursday, October 12, 2023
Road fatalities increase by more than 50pc

The Land Transport Authority has recorded 63 road fatalities so far this year, compared to only 30, for the same period last year.

LTA Acting chief executive Irimaia Rokosawa said this figure is worrying because the number of road fatalities has increased by more than 50 per cent.

Speaking at the LTA public consultation in Suva yesterday, Rokosawa said these numbers represent more than just statistics.

“They represent lives lost, families shattered and communities in mourning,” Rokosawa said.

“Road safety is not only about obeying traffic rules; it is about fostering a culture of responsibilities, awareness and empathy among all road users. It is our shared duty to ensure that everyone can travel on our roads without fearing for their safety.”

“By implementing initiatives aimed at promoting responsible driving education, we can work together to reduce this alarming statistics and create a safer environment for all.”

Consultations held around the country hope to discuss ways in the LTA and stakeholders can strategize the way forward for safer roads for vehicle users and pedestrians.

Close to a 100 people attended the consultation at the Suva Civic Centre yesterday.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
