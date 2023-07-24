Monday, July 24, 2023
Robust system used to hire new Taxman

Outgoing Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) Mark Dixon says the tax authority’s Board has a very robust system to appoint his successor.

In an interview with FijiLive, Dixon indicated that the FRCS Board has a very capable chair and members to appoint the right person for the job.

Dixon revealed that he is not aware of the person who is being groomed to take his position at the tax office.

“I have absolute trust, faith and confidence in the process to pick the right person for the CEO role.”

“I hope that I have done my part… And in some ways, I would like to do more. However, I really need to return home and spend time with my family,” he added.

FRCS Board Chair Malakai Naiyaga said the Board fully understands the predicament that Dixon has been in and respect the decision he has taken.

Naiyaga said Dixon joined at one of the most challenging times for FRCS and transitioned the organisation well and delivered many improvements during his tenure.

He said Dixon had been instrumental in ensuring that the Ministry of Finance is well supported on the completion of the recently announced budget.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
