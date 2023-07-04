Rodu to guide Kula Girls in friendlies

Former Rewa coach Marika Rodu will guide the Digicel Kula Girls at the International Friendlies against the Solomon Islands women’s team in the 2023 July FIFA Window.

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal confirmed to FijiLive that Rodu is currently in charge of the team as head coach Angeline Chua has been guiding the Young Kulas at the OFC Under 19 Championship in Suva.

Rodu has been preparing the 18-member squad for the past three weeks at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau, Ba.

He will name the final squad on Wednesday while the team is scheduled to depart Fiji on Thursday.

The Kula Girls will play against the Solomon Islands for the first time this year after featuring on the Oceania stage during the women’s World Cup qualifiers in July 2022.