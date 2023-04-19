ROG program to expand this year

The Recycling on the Go (ROG) Ambassadors Program which was successfully piloted in Jai Narayan College last year will be upscaled to two more schools in 2023 once endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

Founder of Pacific Recycling Foundation and chief executive of Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited, Amitesh Deo said the ROG Ambassadors Program is strategically designed to inculcate best practices of recycling in a school environment, and impact mindset and behaviour change of students towards recycling .

He said the program will be running in three schools in 2023, with confirmation that the program will be extended in Jai Narayan College for another year.

The ROG Ambassadors Program is an initiative of PRF in partnership with Swire Shipping.

In the inaugural year, 24 students of Jai Narayan College were selected as the ROG Ambassadors, who took up the initiative to advocate for waste management and recycling to over 900 students and teachers at their school.

PRF provided them with comprehensive in-house recycling training and installed the “I-Recycle Hub” at the school.

Deo revealed that through Swire Shipping’s continued partnership and commitment towards this recycling initiative, the program will be upscaled to two west-based schools and further details are expected to be released following the endorsement by the Ministry of Education.

He said they are very grateful to Swire Shipping’s continued support and investment towards the ROG Ambassadors Program as they bring the concept and practice of recycling to the forefront.

“Preparatory works have begun where we have met and spoken to the two west-based schools who are very eager to take on the program and we are expecting the launch to take place in May.”

“This school-based recycling program which is led by student advocates known as ‘Recycling on the Go Ambassadors’ is in sync with the Government’s vision for environmental sustainability, whereby the Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka has announced in his maiden speech that he will be recommending a study to be carried out into investment in recycling which will help minimize pollution, reduce solid waste and protect the environment.”

“We have plans to upscale the program to more schools in the next few years, and possibly run it on a national level before taking it to the region.”

“We have been contacted by some schools in the last few months who want to take on PRF’s recycling programs and we will be holding discussions with development partners, donor agencies, and relevant government ministries in this regard,” he added.