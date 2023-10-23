Monday, October 23, 2023
Rogers is new Drua Defence Coach

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua today announced the appointment of Alistair Rogers as the new Defence Coach ahead of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Rogers replaces Brad Harris who finished his tenure with the Club after the completion of the 2023 season in July.

Rogers has a stellar track record at first class rugby and will be a valuable addition to Head Coach Mick Byrne’s coaching staff.

He brings almost two decades of coaching and analysis experience to the Drua. He started out at the community level as Director of Rugby for Ireland’s Ballina Rugby Club in 2003 before moving to New Zealand in 2004 where he joined Wellington Rugby Union as an Analyst.

In 2008, Rogers progressed to the All Blacks as Analyst, and was part of the All Blacks set up through the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cup wins.

Rogers also has significant experience in Japan’s top league, most notably as Defence Coach for Toshiba Brave Lupus, where he joins the Drua from, as well as Super Rugby Pacific where he was Senior Assistant Coach with the Blues (2015).

Other previous roles include being a New Zealand Rugby High Performance Coach and an advisor from Clermont Auvergne Rugby Club in France.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans said: “Alistair brings with him excellent experience which will be important for us as we embark on our third season of Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.”

Rogers officially starts with the Club today as the team heads into its second week of preseason training.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
