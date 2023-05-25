Roko Ului absent from GCC meeting

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says he is not aware nor did he see Lau chief and former senior military officer Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba during the opening day of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga. (Great Council of Chiefs) meeting on Bau island.

Responding to questions from FijiLive, Vasu said Roko Ului was not part of the meeting yesterday.

“The information provided to me was that Ratu Tevita was expected to come at 11 o’clock, but I did not see him in the meeting”

Vasu indicated that the Lau chief was listed to attend the meeting but did not make it.

Roko Ului was seen leaving the island yesterday, despite not being present during the break.

He is believed to have landed on the island on Tuesday and was pictured with some dignities including Ro Teimumu Kepa and the Vunivalu, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau.

Earlier this week, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Lee Burney decided that there will be no reinstatement of charges against Roko Ului following a review.

Ratu Tevita was charged by police for making seditious comments in 2011.

Also, a nolle prosequi was filed in Court in 2014 ending the proceedings.

Burney stated that following a review of the Police file and the evidence, there was insufficient evidence to support any criminal charges and Ratu Tevita’s name be dropped from the watch list.