Roko Ului listed as Lau rep to GCC meeting

Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara, the son of the late Ratu Kamisese Mara has been nominated as one of the three Lau province representatives for next week’s Great Council of Chiefs meeting which will take place on the chiefly island of Bau.

Ratu Tevita who also known as Roko Ului has a border alert issued against him by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and his availability is in doubt.

He has been nominated by the Lau province together with Roko Josefa Cinavilakeba and Ratu Enele Colavanua.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu said they have accepted the nominations from the thirteen provinces and changes will not be made in the last minute.

He said if Roko Ului is unable to attend the meeting then the Lau province will only be represented by two members.

Roko Ului moved to Tonga in 2011 but was in the country for a short period in March this year.