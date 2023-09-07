Thursday, September 7, 2023
601 ad
Rokocoko backs Flying Fijians forward pack

Former All Blacks winger Joe Rokocoko believes the Flying Fijians are a confident side heading into this year’s Rugby World Cup as they now have strong forwards to match an already world class backline.

Speaking on the Rugby World Cup Podcast, Rokocoko said the flair of the fast paced backline is a well known threat, but making the difference at this World Cup will be the forward pack.

“The Fiji team was well known for backs and that was about it,” Rokocoko said.

“Now they have the balance of a forward pack that can actually compete against other teams.”

The Racing 92 assistant coach said although there is still room to improve on the set pieces, the difference compared to previous Fiji outfits is clear.

“When they are in the strike zone, these forwards are getting a static catch and gaining metres slowly.

“You got forwards who are going forward and you got a lethal backline who just wants the ball.”

“It’s just to exciting to watch.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
