Monday, September 11, 2023
Rokomatu sworn in as Member of Parliament

Taito Rokomatu was today sworn in as Fiji’s newest Member of Parliament.

He replaces former Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete who had resigned from Parliament earlier this year.

After taking his Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance in Parliament, Rokomatu in his maiden speech said while the future has some challenges, there is also hope to carry on as one.

He said as the next Government in-waiting, the Opposition is here to address issues and concerns of all citizens.

He praised the past Government for their foresight in building infrastructure networks around the country.

Rokomatu qualified to take up the vacant seat in Parliament after former Deputy Speaker Veena Bhatnagar who was the next candidate in line declined to serve as a Member of Parliament.

He secured 489 votes in the 2022 General Election.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
