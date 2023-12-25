Roy becomes joint-second top goal contributor

Fijian captain Roy Krishna continues to set standards and add more successes to his illustrious and consistent career in the Indian Super League.

The Labasa native has become the joint-second highest goal contributor in ISL history after his stellar performance for Odisha FC in Round 10 where he netted a brace.

He has played 91 matches in the competition and scored 46 goals and provided 23 assists.

Krishna previously featured for ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC in the previous editions of the ISL.