Monday, December 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Roy becomes joint-second top goal contributor

Photo Courtesy: Odisha FC

Fijian captain Roy Krishna continues to set standards and add more successes to his illustrious and consistent career in the Indian Super League.

The Labasa native has become the joint-second highest goal contributor in ISL history after his stellar performance for Odisha FC in Round 10 where he netted a brace.

He has played 91 matches in the competition and scored 46 goals and provided 23 assists.

Krishna previously featured for ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC in the previous editions of the ISL.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Inmates reunite with loved ones for...

The Fiji Corrections Service opened its doors yesterday to allow fa...
Sports

Stage one of works at HFC Stadium c...

️Stage one of track works at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, which is...
News

SODELPA plays key role in policy tr...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) as a member of the Co...
News

Prasad reflects on Coalition Govt’s...

Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Finance, Strategic Plannin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Inmates reunite with loved ones ...

News
The Fiji C...

Stage one of works at HFC Stadiu...

Sports
️Stage one...

SODELPA plays key role in policy...

News
The Social...

Prasad reflects on Coalition Gov...

News
Deputy Pri...

Time to reflect and help the nee...

News
FijiFirst ...

Police beef up road ops for Chri...

News
Fiji Polic...

Popular News

Parker stuns Wilder with one-sid...

Boxing
Joseph Par...

PALM, RSE registrations temporar...

News
The Nation...

Stage one of works at HFC Stadiu...

Sports
️Stage one...

FICAC investigates FCS Commissio...

News
The Fiji I...

Waqavuka is a ‘special pur...

News
Deputy Pri...

Inaugural Future Kulas camp ends...

Football
The inaugu...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Inmates reunite with loved ones for Christmas