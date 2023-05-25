RSMS was established to preserve tradition and customs

Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Memorial School was established to help preserve and instill Fijian traditional ways and customs in students who go through its doors receive support as part of efforts to revive it.

Speaking to students and teachers of RSMS, His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere said the school appeared to have been left behind on multiple fronts, prompting an urgent call for its revival.

“This school was set up to help preserve the Fijian identity and culture because the Bose Levu Vakaturaga knew there would come a time when the preservation of our culture would come in handy,” Ratu Wiliame said.

Officially opened in mid-August 1960, the school located along Ratu Mara Road on the border of Suva City and Nasinu, was established on the advice of the Great Council of Chiefs, during their meeting in late 1959, as a tribute to the late Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna, an influential figure in Fiji’s history.

As such it is one of two leadership villages set up, ahead of the Ratu Sukuna Day on Monday, May 29, to showcase the life, achievements, and sacrifices of Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna who’s renowned for his service to Fiji and its people.