Rt Cakobau Park to host DFPL double header

Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park will host two Round 15 matches of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Tailevu Naitasiri will take on Nadroga at 1pm followed by a clash between champions Rewa and Nadi at 3pm.

In another match at 3pm, leaders Lautoka will meet Suva at Churchill Park.

Meanwhile, four teams that will not feature in this round are Navua, Labasa, Tavua and Ba.

Navua and Labasa played last weekend while the Ba vs Tavua cannot be played as majority of Ba players are currently away in New Zealand with the Fiji team to participate in the OFC Olympic qualifiers this week.

The Rob Sherman coached Fiji will open its campaign against host and defending champions New Zealand at 3pm at Go Media Stadium in Auckland.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
