Rt Cakobau Park to host double header

Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori will host a Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 10 double-header on Sunday.

Tailevu Naitasiri will face traditional football giants Ba at 1pm while defending champions and unbeaten Rewa will take on Labasa in the feature match of the round at 3pm.

In other matches, Navua will host Nadi at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre while Lautoka and Nadroga will battle it out at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s representative to the OFC Champions League, Suva and bottom-placed Tavua are on BYE this week.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
