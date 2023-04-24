Monday, April 24, 2023
Rt Cakobau Park to host double header

Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park will host a Round 7 Digicel Fiji Premier League double header on Sunday.

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Lautoka at 1pm while host and current leaders Rewa will come up against Ba at 3pm.

In other matches this weekend, Labasa will host bottom placed Tavua at 1.30pm on Saturday at Subrail Park while two other matches will be played on Sunday.

Nadi will host Suva at 3pm while Nadroga will battle against ninth placed Navua around the same time at Lawaqa Park.

Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal said this Round will decide the seven teams that will feature in the Digicel Fiji FACT in June.

“Suva automatically qualifies as hosts and defending champions and whichever top 7 teams are left need to give their best to book their spot.”

Tailevu Naitasiri, Nadroga, Navua and Tavua are in the bottom four and will need positive results in this weekend to be among the top seven ranked teams.

The 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT will be played from 9-11 June at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
