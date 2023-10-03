Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Rt Toganivalu will be laid to rest on Saturday

The family of the late Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Ratu David Toganivalu has confirmed he will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Ratu Toganivalu, 49, passed away at his residence in Bau, Tailevu yesterday and was surrounded by his family members at the time of his passing.

A lawyer by profession, he served as Fiji’s Deputy Director of Public Prosecution in the early 2000s and started his private law firm in 2012.

He moved to Nauru and served as the Director of Public Prosecutions from 2014 to 2017 before returning home to continue his law practice.

Ratu Toganivalu was appointed Acting DPP this year and was also appointed Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) in late September.

He is survived by his wife, Losalini Leweniqila Toganivalu and five children, Maraia Esther, David-Edward, Viliame, Josua and Liliwaimanu; his mother Adi Asilina Davila Toganivalu and three sisters, Angela, Tuipolotu and Diana.

The reguregu will be held on Thursday and Friday at the family residence in Taro, Bau and the funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10am at the Taro Methodist Church.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
