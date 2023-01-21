Monday, January 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji outclasses France in Hamilton 7s opener

Fiji started its campaign in the Hamilton 7s with an impressive 26-10 win over France at the FMG Stadium in New Zealand today.

The Ben Gollings coached Fiji was reduced to 6 players early in the match when Captain Waisea Nacuqu received a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

France kept their pressure on but they were also reduced to 6 players with Aaron Grandidier booked for a dangerous tackle.

Fiji took advantage of the situation and Tira Wilagi broke the deadlock, finishing off a Jerry Tuwai set up but the conversion failed.

Coming back on the field, Nacuqu made amends and connected well with a Iowane Teba set-up to score under the sticks.

Nacuqu also converted.

Just before halftime, Antoine Zeghdar brought France back in the match after picking up a loose ball and beating the Fijian backline to reach the try line but his conversion failed.

Fiji led by 12-5 at halftime.

Fiji continued with their firing performance in the second spell with Tuwai and Nacuqu setting up a try for Filipe Sauturaga.

Gollings made two changes and sent in Pilipo Bukayaro and Viwa Naduvalo in place of Tuwai and Sauturga.

It was Jonathan Laugel that kept France into the match with a try in the corner but his conversion failed.

Coming off the bench in place of Jeremaia Matana, Manueli Maisamoa scored the final try for Fiji and Nacuqu converted to seal the win.

In the earlier matches, South Africa thumped Canada 34-5 while Argentina defeated Spain 20-5

Fiji will take on Kenya at mid-day before rounding off their pool matches against Samoa at 3.06pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Argentina came from 12 points down to beat host New Zealand 14-12 a...
News

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati’s ...

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum chair Sitiveni Rabuka hope...
Hamilton Sevens

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spot

Fijiana finished its campaign in the Hamilton 7s in a disappointing...
News

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

A 36-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Raiwaqa earlier this week...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Rugby
Argentina ...

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spo...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana fi...

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

News
A 36-year-...

Fiji books spot in OFC U17 semif...

Football
Striker Pe...

2 men arrested over vehicle thef...

News
Two men in...

Popular News

Kalouniwai meets with Tikoduadua...

News
The Comman...

FijiFirst attacks Govt for numbe...

News
The FijiFi...

Botia dots in La Rochelle win

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Krishna has confidence in youngs...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Baldwin, Reed to be charged for ...

Entertainment
Actor Alec...

Vanuatu to host OFC Champions Le...

Football
Vanuatu wi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

NZ defeats Vanuatu in the 4th QF of the 2023 OFC U17 Championship