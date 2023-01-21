Fiji outclasses France in Hamilton 7s opener

Fiji started its campaign in the Hamilton 7s with an impressive 26-10 win over France at the FMG Stadium in New Zealand today.

The Ben Gollings coached Fiji was reduced to 6 players early in the match when Captain Waisea Nacuqu received a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

France kept their pressure on but they were also reduced to 6 players with Aaron Grandidier booked for a dangerous tackle.

Fiji took advantage of the situation and Tira Wilagi broke the deadlock, finishing off a Jerry Tuwai set up but the conversion failed.

Coming back on the field, Nacuqu made amends and connected well with a Iowane Teba set-up to score under the sticks.

Nacuqu also converted.

Just before halftime, Antoine Zeghdar brought France back in the match after picking up a loose ball and beating the Fijian backline to reach the try line but his conversion failed.

Fiji led by 12-5 at halftime.

Fiji continued with their firing performance in the second spell with Tuwai and Nacuqu setting up a try for Filipe Sauturaga.

Gollings made two changes and sent in Pilipo Bukayaro and Viwa Naduvalo in place of Tuwai and Sauturga.

It was Jonathan Laugel that kept France into the match with a try in the corner but his conversion failed.

Coming off the bench in place of Jeremaia Matana, Manueli Maisamoa scored the final try for Fiji and Nacuqu converted to seal the win.

In the earlier matches, South Africa thumped Canada 34-5 while Argentina defeated Spain 20-5

Fiji will take on Kenya at mid-day before rounding off their pool matches against Samoa at 3.06pm.