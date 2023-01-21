Monday, January 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji through to Hamilton 7s quarterfinals

Fiji has booked its spot in the Cup quarterfinals of the Hamilton 7s after beating Kenya 21-7 in its second pool match today.

Fiji scored first through Filipe Sauturaga after the Kenyans were caught flat-footed.

Sauturaga broke through the middle of the paddock to score with captain Waisea Nacuqu converting.

Kenya tested Fiji holding most of the ball throughout the first half, but the Fijian defence held firm.

Fiji led 7-0 at halftime.

The Shujaa retaliated early in the second half as some lazy tackling in midfield allowed Brian Tanga to score under the sticks with Denis Abukuse converting to lock up the scores.

Kenya was struck with a yellow card to Edmund Anya and the resulting penalty and quick play allowed Nacuqu to find the gap and score and Sauturaga converted to regain a seven-point lead with three minutes to go.

Speed machine Vuiviawa Naduvalo came off the bench to score Fiji’s third and final try late in the match with Sauturaga adding the extras.

The Ben Gollings coached side will meet neighbours Samoa in their final Pool A fixture at 3.06pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Argentina came from 12 points down to beat host New Zealand 14-12 a...
News

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati’s ...

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum chair Sitiveni Rabuka hope...
Hamilton Sevens

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spot

Fijiana finished its campaign in the Hamilton 7s in a disappointing...
News

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

A 36-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Raiwaqa earlier this week...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Rugby
Argentina ...

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spo...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana fi...

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

News
A 36-year-...

Fiji books spot in OFC U17 semif...

Football
Striker Pe...

2 men arrested over vehicle thef...

News
Two men in...

Popular News

Shah Rukh Khan ranked fourth ric...

Entertainment
The list o...

Torrential rain, strong winds, f...

News
A heavy ra...

Tuisue scores on return from sus...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Tabuya concerned with rise in dr...

News
Minister f...

Task force handles Sayed-Khaiyum...

News
A task for...

Radradra, Naulago retained for P...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

NZ defeats Vanuatu in the 4th QF of the 2023 OFC U17 Championship