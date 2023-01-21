Fiji through to Hamilton 7s quarterfinals

Fiji has booked its spot in the Cup quarterfinals of the Hamilton 7s after beating Kenya 21-7 in its second pool match today.

Fiji scored first through Filipe Sauturaga after the Kenyans were caught flat-footed.

Sauturaga broke through the middle of the paddock to score with captain Waisea Nacuqu converting.

Kenya tested Fiji holding most of the ball throughout the first half, but the Fijian defence held firm.

Fiji led 7-0 at halftime.

The Shujaa retaliated early in the second half as some lazy tackling in midfield allowed Brian Tanga to score under the sticks with Denis Abukuse converting to lock up the scores.

Kenya was struck with a yellow card to Edmund Anya and the resulting penalty and quick play allowed Nacuqu to find the gap and score and Sauturaga converted to regain a seven-point lead with three minutes to go.

Speed machine Vuiviawa Naduvalo came off the bench to score Fiji’s third and final try late in the match with Sauturaga adding the extras.

The Ben Gollings coached side will meet neighbours Samoa in their final Pool A fixture at 3.06pm.