Monday, January 23, 2023
Fiji to face Argentina in Cup quarters

Fiji will meet Argentina in the Cup quarterfinals of the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand tomorrow and Coach Ben Gollings says the Pumas are known for their disruptive style of play and will be tough opponents.

Gollings said he is both aware and wary of Argentina’s type of play.

“They are really tough, very dogged and get stuck into your game,” Gollings said.

“We have rest, recover and regroup.”

Gollings added while it is key to analyse their game, they would also look at Argentina closely.

“Primarily we look at how we play, but we know we have to be guarded with Argentina.

“Kick off will be a big area and we have to make sure we control the ball.”

Fiji take on Argentina at 10.20am tomorrow.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
