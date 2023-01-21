Fijians inspire big NZ 7s win over Tonga

New Zealand 7s stars Akuila Rokolisoa and Amanaki Nicole, who have links to Fiji helped the hosts thrash Tonga 45-0 in their opening match of the Hamilton 7s at the FMG Stadium today.

The Kiwis proved too strong for the invitational Tongan outfit with Moses Leo scoring the opener in just a few seconds but the conversion failed.

Tonga could not resist the pressure from New Zealand and knocked the ball forward meters away from the try line.

Nicole made a fine set-up play for Regan Ware and he scored the second try for the All Blacks 7s in the third minute while Rokolisoa converted for a 12-0 lead.

Joe Webber scored the third try while Rokolisoa converted for 19-0 halftime lead.

Tonga tried to make a comeback in the second spell but they lacked ball possession which saw New Zealand dominate again.

Coming off the bench, Roderick Solo scored from a Nicole’s inflicted pass before Ngarohi McGarvey-Black bagged two tries and Brady Rush scored the last try while Black converted twice to seal the win.

In the matches earlier, Ireland narrowly defeated Uruguay 14-12, Samoa outclassed Kenya 31-5 and the USA slaughtered Japan 40-12.