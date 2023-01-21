Future unknown for Hamilton 7s title hunt: Tuwai

Dual Olympic Games gold medalist and veteran Fiji 7s player Jerry Tuwai says they are happy to have qualified to the quarterfinal rounds of the Hamilton 7s, but the future is still unknown.

Tuwai said the team prepared hard coming into the tournament and are taking things game by game.

“We have prepared ourselves very hard coming into the tournament, and we have trained for them (France and Kenya),” Tuwai said after their second win of the day.

Chasing another title in New Zealand, Tuwai made no promises, but said the his team would put themselves in to the finish.

“The future is unknown, but I will say we will work hard.”

Fiji and Samoa clash in the pool decider at 3.06pm today.