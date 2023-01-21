Monday, January 23, 2023
It’s just like playing at home, says Daveua

Photo courtesy: World Rugby

Fijiana 7s Captain Reijieli Daveua says playing in front of a large Fijian crowd at the Hamilton 7s is just like playing back at home.

After beating Great Britain 19-14 in their opener, Daveua said it was an awesome feeling.

“It is great to play here in Hamilton, and with so much support its just like playing back home,” Daveua said.

Daveua said they are glad for the win, but it isn’t over yet with a big game next against New Zealand.

“We fought hard to get back in that last quarter, but now we have to analyse our game and get ready for the big one against the hosts New Zealand.”

“We look forward to it.”

Fijiana and New Zealand clash at 2.12pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
