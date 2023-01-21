Naulago scores in Perpignan beat down

Fijian winger Ratu Siva Naulago scored a try to guide the Bristol Bears to a hefty 33-19 win over the USA Perpignan in the European Challenge Cup at Ashton Gate today.

A first-half haul from Bristol saw the Bears score all their points in the first half to hold off a late flourish from Perpignan to win.

The visitors had an early start with a try to fullback Ali Crossdale which was converted by halfback Matteo Rodor.

The Bears answered with five successive tries to Harry Randall, Dan Thomas, a double to Ellis Genge and Naulago.

Flyhalf AJ MacGinty converted four of the five tries to send them to the break 33-7.

Perpignan managed two more tries in the second half to open wing Nino Seguela and number eight Valentin Moro with Rodor adding one more conversion.