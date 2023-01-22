Argentina knocks Fiji out of Cup contention

Argentina has knocked Fiji out of the Hamilton 7s Cup contention after beating the Ben Gollings coached side 19-10 in the second Cup quarterfinal at the FMG Stadium in Waikato today.

Fiji started well and got on the scoreboard first with a Sevuloni Mocenacagi set-up try to Jeremaia Matana near the corner flag in the second minute but the conversion failed.

Argentina displayed some good kick and chase and set piece play from Santiago Vera Feld which saw Agustin Fraga dive in the corner to level up the scores.

The Pumas were denied a try just before the break as the final pass from Marcos Moneta went forward.

Argentina entered the second half more focused and determined to send the Fijians out of medal contention.

A yellow card to winger Vuiviawa Naduvalo opened up space for Argentina to score through Luciano Gonzalez from a line out and Marcos Moneta scored from a ball turnover.

Feld slotted both conversions to give Argentina a 19-5 lead.

Fiji managed to get a consolation try right towards the end of the match through Matana.

Meanwhile France defeated South Africa 22-17 in the first Cup quarterfinal.