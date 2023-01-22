Monday, January 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Aust beats Fiji in fifth place semifinal

Fiji lost the fifth place semifinal of the Hamilton 7s 26-19 to Australia at the FMG Stadium in Waikato today.

After bowing out of the Cup quarterfinals following their 19-10 loss to Argentina, the Ben Gollings coached side needed to win this fixture to end their campaign in the top five.

The Aussies ran riot, dominating possession in the first half scoring back-to-back tries through Dietrich Roache and Nathan Lawson.

A ball handling error by Australia gave a scrum advantage to Fiji and an offload from skipper Waisea Nacuqu to Iowane Teba got the world champions on the scoreboard.

Nacuqu converted to narrow the result to 12-7 at halftime.

The Aussies were more focused in the second half and took advantage of Fiji’s missed tackles and ball handling mistakes.

Playmaker Maurice Longbottom and Josh Turner combined to set up Henry Paterson who scored the third try and Henry Hutchinson barged over the Fijian defence for the fourth try.

Longbottom converted both the tries to increase the lead to 26-7.

Fiji staged a late comeback and scored two tries through Manueli Maisamoa and Jeremaia Matana but it just wasn’t enough for them to snatch a late win.

Australia will take on Ireland in the fifth place final.

Ireland overpowered South Africa 21-14 in the first fifth place semifinal.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Argentina came from 12 points down to beat host New Zealand 14-12 a...
News

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati’s ...

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum chair Sitiveni Rabuka hope...
Hamilton Sevens

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spot

Fijiana finished its campaign in the Hamilton 7s in a disappointing...
News

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

A 36-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Raiwaqa earlier this week...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

Rugby
Argentina ...

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati...

News
Prime Mini...

Fijiana ends campaign in 8th spo...

Hamilton Sevens
Fijiana fi...

Taxi driver arrested with drugs

News
A 36-year-...

Fiji books spot in OFC U17 semif...

Football
Striker Pe...

2 men arrested over vehicle thef...

News
Two men in...

Popular News

Star striker Nasau rejoins Ba wo...

Football
Labasa wom...

We have a good team spirit: Naic...

Football
Fiji Under...

Teachers’ log of claims will be ...

News
Prime Mini...

Koroibete, Radradra for World XV...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Kiribati visit aims for PIFS ret...

News
Prime Mini...

Jenner reveals her 11-month-old ...

Entertainment
American T...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

NZ defeats Vanuatu in the 4th QF of the 2023 OFC U17 Championship