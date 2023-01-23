Tuesday, January 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji slips further in 7s Series standing

The Fiji 7s team has slipped further down in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standing and is now on eighth position after four rounds of competition.

With seven more rounds to go, the Olympic and World 7s champions have 50 points and will need a lot of improvement to finish in the top four and qualify for the 2024 Olympics in France.

The All Blacks 7s team has taken top spot on the table with 63 points while former leaders Samoa have dropped to fifth place with 55 points.

In the women’s grade, the Fijiana 7s team has moved up a spot to seventh on the overall table with 26 points.

The Black Fern 7s team continues to dominate after bagging their second gold medal of the season at the Hamilton 7s and remain top seed with 58 points.

Australia sits second with 54 points and USA 7s in third with 50 points.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

We’ll not be lectured by Saye...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the coalition Government will n...
News

Sayed-Khaiyum is playing political ...

Former Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is playing political g...
News

Stop making wild allegations, AG wa...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has called on his predecessor, Aiyaz...
Rugby

New name for Fijiana Drua

There will be a new name for the Super W champion Fijiana Drua late...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We’ll not be lectured by S...

News
Attorney-G...

Sayed-Khaiyum is playing politic...

News
Former Att...

Stop making wild allegations, AG...

News
Attorney-G...

New name for Fijiana Drua

Rugby
There will...

Netball Fiji to reach greater au...

Sports
Netball Fi...

Avatar continues to dominate box...

Entertainment
James Came...

Popular News

Cabinet endorses change of retir...

News
Prime Mini...

Radradra, Naulago retained for P...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Kalouniwai meets with Tikoduadua...

News
The Comman...

Kasavu FC in tough NCC pool

Football
Defending ...

Why I was removed, AG Turaga rev...

News
Attorney-G...

Sayed-Khaiyum questioned by CID

News
Former Att...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

We’ll not be lectured by Sayed-Khaiyum: Turaga