New name for Fijiana Drua

There will be a new name for the Super W champion Fijiana Drua later this year.

Fiji Rugby interim chief executive Tevita Tuiloa said the parent body is undertaking the process to rebrand the Rooster Chicken sponsored franchise as to avoid confusion between them and the Super Rugby Pacific Swire Shipping Fijian Drua outfit.

“There are plans underway to change the name and there have been a few names suggested by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs that the board is looking at,” Tuiloa said.

Tuiloa said they do not have much time to change the name ahead of the 2023 season, but the process to find a new name with a meaningful link to Fiji would continue.

“It really is about finding the right iTaukei name that fits a Fijian woman.

“We are trying to link it with species or animals that are endemic to Fiji, and we are hoping to get it approved at the Annual General Meeting in April.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
