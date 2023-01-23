Valetini roped in for Drua stint

Former Manly Marlins pivot Kemu Valetini has been drafted into the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua squad for the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The B division player who is the elder brother of Wallabies flanker Rob Valetini, has been signed on a short term to bolster Fiji’s halves combinations in the number 10 jersey.

Coach Mick Byrne said Valetini’s inclusion would add depth if they decided to extend his tenure with the club.

“Kemu has come over on a short-term contract, and he has been training with us during the pre-season,” Byrne said.

“He has been going well.

“We are sitting down and discussing how it has been going with him, and we will make a decision over the next few weeks whether or not we extend that.”

Currently Teti Tela and Caleb Muntz are the only specialist number 10 in the squad while Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Kitione Taliga, and Frank Lomani have been known to step in when needed.