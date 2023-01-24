Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Hamilton performance was scrappy: Gollings

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings says the side’s performance at the Hamilton 7s was disappointing and not up to standard.

Gollings said the side has had a thorough look at themselves as they prepare for the Sydney 7s and are out to avoid what happened last weekend.

“We were loose and scrappy, and we didn’t do things that we discussed we would do,” Gollings said.

Gollings said the team is eager to do well for their fans, but they had to start with the small things.

“We have discussed it, and we will work hard and smart to cut off some of those areas that hurt us.”

“It is also about getting those little basics right so we know when we come into the game we know what we are doing.”

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
