Thursday, January 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Wakeham reportedly signs with Tigers

Off-contract Canterbury Bulldogs and Fiji Bati half Brandon Wakeham has reportedly joined the Wests Tigers for the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old, who played at the 2022 World Cup, can play at either halfback or five-eighth.

He failed to cement a spot at the Bulldogs but could boost a side which has struggled greatly in recent seasons.

According to News Corp, they have now filled that void with Wakeham set to join the club.

Wakeham spent most of 2022 in the NSW Cup, and while he may be forced to do similar if he joins the Tigers, he would be likely to add to his 25 NRL games if there were any injuries during the course of the season.

His ability to slot in at dummy half could also see him play a utility role, although it’s tipped that with Koroisau and Jake Simpkin at the club, both of the dummy-halves will be in the best 17.

Wakeham’s performances in the NSW Cup last year were superb, leading Canterbury to the grand final, which they ultimately lost to the Penrith Panthers.

It’s understood that form has seen Tigers’ boss Sheens willing to sign Wakeham for 2023.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

NZ dash Baby Bula Boys hopes of a W...

The Baby Bula Boys' campaign for an Under-17 FIFA World Cup spot ca...
Football

Suwamy to feature for Ba 35 in IMT ...

Former national and Ba defender Avinesh Waran Suwamy will feature f...
News

Saneem investigation scope is narro...

The Attorney General Siromi Turaga says the terms of reference for ...
Business

Fiji to be positioned as regional b...

The Government recognises there is potential to position Fiji as a ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

NZ dash Baby Bula Boys hopes of ...

Football
The Baby B...

Suwamy to feature for Ba 35 in I...

Football
Former nat...

Saneem investigation scope is na...

News
The Attorn...

Fiji to be positioned as regiona...

Business
The Govern...

Diversify supply chains is key: ...

News
The Coalit...

Suva in tough Futsal IDC group

Football
Defending ...

Popular News

Star striker Nasau rejoins Ba wo...

Football
Labasa wom...

AG’s chambers is Govt̵...

News
The Attorn...

Daveua out of Sydney 7s

Rugby
Fijiana ro...

Fiji U20 players march into camp...

Football
A 30-membe...

Coalition Govt is a symbol of un...

News
Fiji Teach...

Sayed-Khaiyum questioned by CID

News
Former Att...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 Sydney 7s Men’s Captains Photoshoot