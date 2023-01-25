Daveua out of Sydney 7s

Fijiana rover Raijeli Daveua has been ruled out of this week’s Sydney 7s.

Daveua suffered a concussion towards the business end of the Hamilton 7s which has resulted in her being pulled out of the tournament.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli confirmed the Corrections Officer is being rested from contact sports for 12 days and that Daveua would return to the country earlier than expected.

Fuli said there would also be no replacement for Daveua and they would continue their campaign in Sydney with a 12-member squad.