The Fiji 7s team will play the Tonga in their opening pool game of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at 4.50pm on Friday evening.

The Rugby World Cup champions’s remaining pool games will be played on Saturday with Japan at 11.28pm before the pool decider with France at 5.33pm.

Head Coach Ben Gollings said the team was adamant on finishing higher on the World Rugby Sevens Series table.

They currently hold eighth overall going into the Sydney 7s.