Let my performance do the taking: Kikau

Viliame Kikau aims to make a good statement at Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs this year. Photo Courtesy: NRL.com

Fiji Bati back rower Viliame Kikau is aiming to make a good statement at his new club Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs purely through his rugged actions in the 2023 National Rugby League (NRL).

“I’m not a big talker on the field, so I’m just sort of trying to make my performance do the talking,” he told Bulldogs.com.

The former Penrith Panthers and two-time premiership-winner said he is not expecting anything easy at the Bulldogs but self-motivation is something which encourages him.

“I’ve always heard stories about winning grand finals,” Kikau said.

“You hear from people who have done it before and there are a lot of players who finish their career without getting up there.”

“I guess for me, that’s always been a challenge. They say when you reach the top – what’s the motivation up there? I think it’s to stay at the top.”

He will be leading from the front in a new-look Bulldogs which is being led by former Penrith assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo.

“He’s obviously played a big part in my career, I can say that and that’s from the heart, too.”

“He’s so good. He’s a good communicator and I feel like he’s great at listening and understanding players that he coaches. That was one of the main things about his coaching that stood out for me.”

The Bulldogs will play Canberra Raiders in a pre-season match on the 12th of February.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
