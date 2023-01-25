Need to return to standards: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings said it was important that the dual Olympic Games gold medalists returned to the standard of play they were renowned for at the Sydney 7s this weekend.

Gollings said they have put the dismal performance at the Hamilton 7s behind them, and are eager to lift their game.

“There is a standard that has been set, and when we come off not playing particularly to the standard that we should be playing at is rather disappointing,” Gollings said.

“We have to pick it up in every game and ensure we do all that we can to keep our fans happy.

Gollings added they were eager to go one better.