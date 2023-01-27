Friday, January 27, 2023
Cokanasiga named in Sale Sharks clash

Fiji-born winger Joe Cokanasiga will start for Bath rugby in the Gallagher Premiership match tomorrow. Photo Courtesy: Autumn Nations Series

Fiji-born giant winger Joe Cokanasiga will start for Bath rugby’s clash against Sale Sharks in their first Gallagher Premiership match of 2023 tomorrow.

After missing his selection in new coach Steve Borthwick and England’s 36-member squad, Cokanasiga continues to impress Bath rugby with his try scoring performance this year.

Cokanasiga was named in the England’s camp last year which was coached by Eddie Jones who is currently guiding the Wallabies.

This weekend, Matt Gallagher and Will Butt join Cokanasiga as his supporting agents to complete the backline.

Meanwhile, Josh McNally returns from shoulder injury with Beno Obano who also suffered knee injury to action from the start.

The starting pack has five changes in total from the draw against Glasgow Warriors last time out. Valeriy Morozov starts at prop against his former club while Niall Annett starts at hooker with Tom Dunn on international duty. D’Arcy Rae is reinstated at tighthead prop with Attwood and McNally pairing up in the lock positions.

Captain Ben Spencer is promoted back to a starting berth and partners Orlando Bailey in the half-back slots, while Max Ojomoh switches from wing to inside centre. Jonathan Joseph joins him in the midfield with Ollie Lawrence away with England.

The match between Bath and Sale Sharks will kick off at 7.45 am at the AJ Bell Stadium in England tomorrow.

The teams:

Bath Rugby: Matt Gallagher, Joe Cokanasiga, Jonathan Joseph, Max Ojomoh, Will Butt, Orlando Bailey, Ben Spencer ©, Valeriy Morozov, Niall Annett, D’Arcy Rae, Dave Attwood, Josh McNally, Ted Hill, Chris Cloete, Miles Reid

Sale Sharks: Joe Carpenter, Tom Roebuck, Sam James, Ryan Mills, Tom O’Flaherty, Rob du Preez, Gus Warr; Simon McIntyre, Tommy Taylor, Nick Schonert, Cobus Wiese, Josh Beaumont, Jono Ross (c), Sam Dugdale, Jean-Luc de Preez

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
