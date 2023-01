Development players for trial

The Fijian Drua has announced its run-on side for the Super Rugby Pacific pre-season trial match against the Melbourne Rebels in Nadi tomorrow.

Drua development players Motikai Murray, Taniela Rakuro, Sailosi Vakalokalo and Joji Kunavula have all been named in the trial match.

A trial match, the game will be divided into four quarters with the Drua to field to separate run on teams that will play in all four quarters.

Coach Mick Byrne has balanced both line-ups with Flying Fijians and Drua core players, as well as a number of development players getting a run-on.

The match kicks off at Prince Charles Park at 3pm tomorrow.

Team One:

Emosi Tuqiri, Zurial Togiatama, Jone Tiko, Isoa Nasilasila, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Raikabula Momoedonu, Motikai Murray, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Vinaya Habosi, Michael Naitokani, Apisalome Vota, Taniela Rakuro, Ilaisa Droasese

Team Two:

Livai Natave, Tevita Ikanivere, Jone Koroiduadua, Sailosi Vakalokalo, Chris Minimbi, Rusiate Nasove, Kitione Salawa, Joseva Tamani, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Kitione Taliga

Reserves:

Timoci Sauvoli, Mesulame Dolokoto, Joji Kunavula. Philip Baselala, Kemu Valetini, Kalione Nasoko