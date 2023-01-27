Friday, January 27, 2023
Fiji beat Tonga in Sydney opener

A six-man Fiji side beat Tonga 52-7 in their first match of the 2023 Sydney 7s.

Fiji’s brilliant effort was marred by a red card shown to Jeremaia Matana for a high tackle in the first half

Fiji raced off to a 28-0 lead at half-time with tries to Iowane Teba, Pilipo Bukayaro, Waisea Nacuqu and Manueli Maisamoa with Teba and Nacuqu adding two conversions each.

Maisamoa completed his hat-trick in the start of the second half with Tevita Daugunu converting.

Tonga finally stretched the Fijian defence enough to score through Laulea Mau with Kyren Taumoefolau adding the two points.

Bukayaro managed to get his double in the 11th minute through a brilliant runaway solo effort with Daugunu converting.

Vuiviwa Naduvalo would get a double in to end the match.

Fiji takes on Japan in their second match at 11.28pm tomorrow.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
