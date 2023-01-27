Friday, January 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana 7s upset USA

The Fijiana 7s pulled off an upset 17-14 win over a strong USA side to register its first win at the Sydney 7s.

A  defensive effort in the final seconds of the game paid dividends for the Fijiana and ensured their first win of the tournament.

Fiji led at the break 12-7 after a try each to Ana Maria Naimasi and Vani Buleki.

Naimasi added one conversion.

The third seed Americans kept in the fight with a try to Kristi Kirshe which was converted by Kayla Canett.

Buleki scored the Fijiana’s third try in the ninth minute after some hard pressure defence on the USA line.

The Americans scored again through Nicole Heavirland who converted her own try but it was too little too late.

The Fijiana take on Canada in their final pool game 1.06pm tomorrow.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Netball Super League in May

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster has confirmed the Financ...
News

Nothing has changed in policing: Ch...

The new Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, is assuring ...
Football

Lal joins U20 camp for WC prep

Marcus Lal, the son of former national rep Jason Lal, has joined Fi...
News

Police to probe Bainimarama

Police has confirmed that the complaint against the Leader of the O...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Netball Super League in May

Sports
Netball Fi...

Nothing has changed in policing:...

News
The new Ac...

Lal joins U20 camp for WC prep

Football
Marcus Lal...

Police to probe Bainimarama

News
Police has...

Trial to unveil answers: Byrne

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fiji beat Tonga in Sydney opener...

Rugby
A six-man ...

Popular News

Reddy provided wrong info: Kamik...

News
Minister f...

Panapasa, Waqanidrola out of Pea...

Sports
Veteran pl...

Suwamy to feature for Ba 35 in I...

Football
Former nat...

Rabuka labels Kiribati meeting a...

News
Prime Mini...

Rabuka looks forward to Kiribati...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji drawn with France for Sydne...

Rugby
Fiji has b...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Day 1 of the 2023 Sydney 7s