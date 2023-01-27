Fijiana 7s upset USA

The Fijiana 7s pulled off an upset 17-14 win over a strong USA side to register its first win at the Sydney 7s.

A defensive effort in the final seconds of the game paid dividends for the Fijiana and ensured their first win of the tournament.

Fiji led at the break 12-7 after a try each to Ana Maria Naimasi and Vani Buleki.

Naimasi added one conversion.

The third seed Americans kept in the fight with a try to Kristi Kirshe which was converted by Kayla Canett.

Buleki scored the Fijiana’s third try in the ninth minute after some hard pressure defence on the USA line.

The Americans scored again through Nicole Heavirland who converted her own try but it was too little too late.

The Fijiana take on Canada in their final pool game 1.06pm tomorrow.