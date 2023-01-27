Gollings wants top finish

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings wants a top finish this weekend at the Sydney 7s.

Gollings has told his players that a replay of what happened last week is not on the tables.

“We can’t afford to repeat the Hamilton dilemma,” Gollings said.

Having said that, Gollings said there was also no urgency for a major overhaul and for the team and fans not to start panicking.

“We don’t need to be dramatic, but we need to tweak a few things to ensure we get back to the consistency that we set as a standard last year.”

Fiji begins its Sydney 7s campaign against Tonga at 4.50pm today.