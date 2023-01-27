Friday, January 27, 2023
Rebels touchdown with strong side

Photo courtesy: Tanoa International Hotel, Nadi Fiji

The Melbourne Rebels arrived in the country last night raring to go ahead of tomorrow’s anticipated Super Rugby Pacific pre-season trial game against the Fijian Drua.

Laden with Pacific talent, the Rebels are here with a tip-top squad including fellow Fijians Mosese Sorovi, Angelo Smith and former Drua Ilikena Vudogo.

Sorovi said they had come in with a strong side and were looking forward to the match and the season ahead.

“It is a chance to see where we are and get ourselves geared for our first match against the Western Force in the first round,” Sorovi said.

The Drua host the Rebels tomorrow at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 3pm.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
