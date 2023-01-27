Trial to unveil answers: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne said the trial game against the Melbourne Rebels tomorrow will give the side needed answers ahead of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Byrne said with a pre-season game would be good to analyse their patterns in depth.

“We will be looking at ourselves, you don’t get caught up looking at the opposition now as they wil change things as we will too,” Byrne said.

“We go into the trial game to make sure we bring to the competition all the good things we have been doing in training and the systems we have been working on.”

Byrne said he was confident of fielding a strong team with a majority of his players available for selection.

“All our great players, our Flying Fijians have returned in great shape as well as our squad, we will have a strong team ready to rumble.”