Saturday, January 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

7s series is not easy: Fuli

Fiji's Ana Maria Naimasi scores a try against GB in the opening Pool B match of the 2023 Sydney 7s in Australia. GB won 17-5.Photos courtesy of the World Rugby Sevens.

Fijiana 7s Head Coach Saiasi Fuli admits the HSBC World 7s Series is not just any walk in the Park for the side.

This is after, Fijiana lost to Great Britain 17-5 in the opening match of the Sydney 7s and Fuli says they had to work really hard to bounce back against the USA in their 17-14 win.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t start well. We lost a player in the bin. In the dying seconds, we could have squeezed in and score the winning try.”

“But that’s how tough the 7s series is right now. Nothing is easy in the world 7s series. We bounced back, we dug deep. The girls believed that we can still beat the USA- a very strong and organised team. They have all their best available players and hats off to the girls.”

Fuli further said that playing without regular players is tough but he is impressed with the newbies in the team.

“Five new players stood the battle and that’s the way to do it. As a coach, I have to accept that sometimes we go through hard times, the rainy days when you don’t have your key regular players but they’ll come back in a few months’ time. I will stay positive with these new girls and the current squad to continue in the series.”

With one loss and one win, Fijiana will need to win their last Pool B match today to book a spot in the quarter-final.

Fijiana play’s Canada in their all-important match at 11.28 am today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Coaching next for veteran Tuwai

Veteran Fiji 7s forward Pio Tuwai has revealed that coaching is nex...
News

Raj’s contract to end as PSC announ...

Former Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commissio...
Rugby

Fijiana 7s upset USA

The Fijiana 7s pulled off an upset 17-14 win over a strong USA side...
Sports

Netball Super League in May

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster has confirmed the Financ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Coaching next for veteran Tuwai

Rugby
Veteran Fi...

Raj’s contract to end as PSC ann...

News
...

Fijiana 7s upset USA

Rugby
The Fijian...

Netball Super League in May

Sports
Netball Fi...

Nothing has changed in policing:...

News
The new Ac...

Lal joins U20 camp for WC prep

Football
Marcus Lal...

Popular News

Aust beats Fiji in fifth place s...

Hamilton Sevens
Fiji lost ...

Naatu Naatu nominated for Oscar

Entertainment
SS Rajamou...

Tahiti, NCL progress to U17 semi...

Football
Tahiti and...

Next 4 years will be vital: Sing...

Business
Minister f...

Sayed-Khaiyum is playing politic...

News
Former Att...

Minister can demand resignation:...

News
Attorney-G...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Coaching next for veteran Tuwai