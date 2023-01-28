7s series is not easy: Fuli

Fijiana 7s Head Coach Saiasi Fuli admits the HSBC World 7s Series is not just any walk in the Park for the side.

This is after, Fijiana lost to Great Britain 17-5 in the opening match of the Sydney 7s and Fuli says they had to work really hard to bounce back against the USA in their 17-14 win.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t start well. We lost a player in the bin. In the dying seconds, we could have squeezed in and score the winning try.”

“But that’s how tough the 7s series is right now. Nothing is easy in the world 7s series. We bounced back, we dug deep. The girls believed that we can still beat the USA- a very strong and organised team. They have all their best available players and hats off to the girls.”

Fuli further said that playing without regular players is tough but he is impressed with the newbies in the team.

“Five new players stood the battle and that’s the way to do it. As a coach, I have to accept that sometimes we go through hard times, the rainy days when you don’t have your key regular players but they’ll come back in a few months’ time. I will stay positive with these new girls and the current squad to continue in the series.”

With one loss and one win, Fijiana will need to win their last Pool B match today to book a spot in the quarter-final.

Fijiana play’s Canada in their all-important match at 11.28 am today.