Saturday, January 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Batirerega stars, Fiji into quarters

Debutant Josese Batirerega scored a brace of tries in Fiji’s big 54-nil win over Japan in their second Pool D match and the Ben Gollings coached team also cemented a spot in the Cup quarterfinal of the Sydney 7s today.

Japan held Fiji for the first two minutes of the match but Skipper Waisea Nacuqu made a ball turnover and scored the opening try while showing off his dummy skills to Japan’s forwards.

He also converted for a 7-nil lead.

Wearing the number 99 jersey, Batirerega scored two back-to-back tries, his first one beating the Japanese defenders and second from a Naduvalo set but Nacuqu converted once only.

Fiji applied more pressure which the Japanese players failed to resist and a Josua Vakarunabili setup saw Tevita Daugunu score their fourth try and Nacuqu converted.

Fiji dominated 26-nil at half-time.

Errors in the Japanese backline opened up more space for the Fijians to continue their possession and fastball play.

A ball intercept from the Japanese half saw Manueli Maisamoa score his first try in the match before Sevuloni Mocenacagi came off the bench and scored two back-to-back tries.

Maisamoa, Daugunu and Alasio Naduva slotted the three conversions to seal the win.

With six players, Fiji recorded an impressive 52-7 win against Tonga in the opening match yesterday.

Fiji meets France in their last Pool match at 5.33 pm today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Keep integrity of her office: Actin...

The Fijian Elections Office says it will ensure the dignity and int...
Rugby

Fijiana v Ireland in Cup quarters

Pool B runners-up Fijiana 7s will play Ireland in the third cup qua...
Rugby

Fijian Drua outclass Rebels in tria...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua overpowered the Melbourne Rebels 24-...
News

Govt to boost support for SME’...

The Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that the Micro...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Keep integrity of her office: Ac...

News
The Fijian...

Fijiana v Ireland in Cup quarter...

Rugby
Pool B run...

Fijian Drua outclass Rebels in t...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Govt to boost support for SME...

News
The Minist...

Police FC qualify to NCC final

Football
Ba’s Polic...

Flights cancelled due serious fl...

News
Fiji Airwa...

Popular News

USPSA welcomes Govt announcement...

News
The Univer...

Sayed-Khaiyum questioned by CID

News
Former Att...

Nothing has changed in policing:...

News
The new Ac...

Rebels touchdown with strong sid...

Rugby
The Melbou...

Baselala, Natave secure Drua con...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

Fijiana to face GB in Sydney ope...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Keep integrity of her office: Acting SOE