Batirerega stars, Fiji into quarters

Debutant Josese Batirerega scored a brace of tries in Fiji’s big 54-nil win over Japan in their second Pool D match and the Ben Gollings coached team also cemented a spot in the Cup quarterfinal of the Sydney 7s today.

Japan held Fiji for the first two minutes of the match but Skipper Waisea Nacuqu made a ball turnover and scored the opening try while showing off his dummy skills to Japan’s forwards.

He also converted for a 7-nil lead.

Wearing the number 99 jersey, Batirerega scored two back-to-back tries, his first one beating the Japanese defenders and second from a Naduvalo set but Nacuqu converted once only.

Fiji applied more pressure which the Japanese players failed to resist and a Josua Vakarunabili setup saw Tevita Daugunu score their fourth try and Nacuqu converted.

Fiji dominated 26-nil at half-time.

Errors in the Japanese backline opened up more space for the Fijians to continue their possession and fastball play.

A ball intercept from the Japanese half saw Manueli Maisamoa score his first try in the match before Sevuloni Mocenacagi came off the bench and scored two back-to-back tries.

Maisamoa, Daugunu and Alasio Naduva slotted the three conversions to seal the win.

With six players, Fiji recorded an impressive 52-7 win against Tonga in the opening match yesterday.

Fiji meets France in their last Pool match at 5.33 pm today.