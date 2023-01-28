Coaching next for veteran Tuwai

Veteran Fiji 7s forward Pio Tuwai has revealed that coaching is next for him while he will not hang his rugby boots just yet.

The seasoned 7s journeyman, who is well known for his offloading abilities, completed his level 1 and 2 coaching 7s coaching course in England in 2018 but now he has set his sights on the level 3 coaching license.

“My family has encouraged me to get my coaching license so I could educate and impart my rugby experience and knowledge to the upcoming teams,” Tuwai told FijiLive.

“I have not finished my course and this year, I have aimed to get my license. I’ll play rugby at club level and from there start coaching the young boys and girls in my village in Ba.”

“I didn’t really leave playing rugby but I think because of the injuries and also my age, my body won’t be able to take any more injuries now. A coaching license is a better option.”

“My target is to work and learn with experienced coaches and from there start applying my own coaching strategies just like how we Fijians play rugby.”

Tuwai is currently preparing his LAR Barbarians for next month’s Nawaka 7s at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.