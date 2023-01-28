Saturday, January 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Coaching next for veteran Tuwai

Veteran Fiji 7s forward Pio Tuwai has revealed that coaching is next for him while he will not hang his rugby boots just yet.

The seasoned 7s journeyman, who is well known for his offloading abilities, completed his level 1 and 2 coaching 7s coaching course in England in 2018 but now he has set his sights on the level 3 coaching license.

“My family has encouraged me to get my coaching license so I could educate and impart my rugby experience and knowledge to the upcoming teams,” Tuwai told FijiLive.

“I have not finished my course and this year, I have aimed to get my license. I’ll play rugby at club level and from there start coaching the young boys and girls in my village in Ba.”

“I didn’t really leave playing rugby but I think because of the injuries and also my age, my body won’t be able to take any more injuries now. A coaching license is a better option.”

“My target is to work and learn with experienced coaches and from there start applying my own coaching strategies just like how we Fijians play rugby.”

Tuwai is currently preparing his LAR Barbarians for next month’s Nawaka 7s at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

7s series is not easy: Fuli

Fijiana 7s Head Coach Saiasi Fuli admits the HSBC World 7s Series i...
News

Raj’s contract to end as PSC announ...

Former Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commissio...
Rugby

Fijiana 7s upset USA

The Fijiana 7s pulled off an upset 17-14 win over a strong USA side...
Sports

Netball Super League in May

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster has confirmed the Financ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

7s series is not easy: Fuli

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Raj’s contract to end as PSC ann...

News
...

Fijiana 7s upset USA

Rugby
The Fijian...

Netball Super League in May

Sports
Netball Fi...

Nothing has changed in policing:...

News
The new Ac...

Lal joins U20 camp for WC prep

Football
Marcus Lal...

Popular News

Argentina knocks Fiji out of Cup...

Hamilton Sevens
Argentina ...

Govt plans to reinstate Relief i...

News
The Fijian...

PSC has the powers to appoint: R...

News
Chairman o...

Lal joins U20 camp for WC prep

Football
Marcus Lal...

Complaint received against Turag...

News
Police has...

Commission deliberating on Qilih...

News
Attorney-G...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

7s series is not easy: Fuli