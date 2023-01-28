Saturday, January 28, 2023
601 ad
Gollings impressed with Fiji’s early wins

National 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings is impressed with Fiji’s back to back wins at the Sydney 7s in Australia today.

A six men Fiji demolished Tonga 52-7 in their first Pool D match yesterday and registered a huge 54-nil win against Japan in their second match today.

“We have a third game coming up against France. And it’s been a really good start. It’s been a good focus. Players are playing with control. It’s gonna be a good test now against France in this last pool game. So we set ourselves up for the best quarterfinal we look to finish this day strong.”

The match between Fiji and France will kick off at 5.33 pm today.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
