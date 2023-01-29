Byrne happy with Drua’s impressive form

Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says the form of players in their trial match against the Rebels in Nadi yesterday was impressive.

Speaking after their 24-0 win over the Aussies in Nadi, Byrne said watching the team machinery function well against an experienced opponent was pleasing.

“It was great to see our systems at work,” Byrne said.

“Weather got abit in the way, and the first game of the year would always have slippery, rusty outcomes, but to see our boys get out there and put in a good show was pleasing.”

Byrne said the performance of players is also a positive sign.

“They have all had a chance on the field and come off with a Super Rugby game under the belt.

“The players stood up when expected to, and it was great,” he added.

The Drua will have another trial in Austraila against the Western Force before their first- round game on February 25.