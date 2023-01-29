Sunday, January 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Byrne happy with Drua’s impressive form

Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says the form of players in their trial match against the Rebels in Nadi yesterday was impressive.

Speaking after their 24-0 win over the Aussies in Nadi, Byrne said watching the team machinery function well against an experienced opponent was pleasing.

“It was great to see our systems at work,” Byrne said.

“Weather got abit in the way, and the first game of the year would always have slippery, rusty outcomes, but to see our boys get out there and put in a good show was pleasing.”

Byrne said the performance of players is also a positive sign.

“They have all had a chance on the field and come off with a Super Rugby game under the belt.

“The players stood up when expected to, and it was great,” he added.

The Drua will have another trial in Austraila against the Western Force before their first- round game on February 25.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Almost a ton of marijuana uprooted ...

Close to a ton of marijuana uprooted from seven farms in Kadavu wer...
Entertainment

Kanye West is ‘suspect in bat...

Kanye West has reportedly been named a suspect in a battery investi...
Entertainment

Rita Ora confirms marriage to Waiti...

Pop star Rita Ora has finally opened up about her marriage to Kiwi ...
News

Sleepless nights over for Levuka co...

Sleepless nights of worry and tension are over for a Levuka couple ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Almost a ton of marijuana uproot...

News
Close to a...

Kanye West is ‘suspect in ...

Entertainment
Kanye West...

Rita Ora confirms marriage to Wa...

Entertainment
Pop star R...

Sleepless nights over for Levuka...

News
Sleepless ...

Fijiana to play Aust in fifth pl...

Rugby
Fijiana wi...

Screen children early, Bi pleads...

News
A 32-year-...

Popular News

Zapata ropes in U17 players in h...

Football
Newly appo...

Kumar thanks fans and parents

Football
Fiji Head ...

Bainimarama, Draunidalo walk out...

News
Opposition...

Fiji FA introduces women’s Futsa...

Football
The Fiji F...

President to open Parliament ses...

News
The Presid...

Fijian Drua outclass Rebels in t...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Almost a ton of marijuana uprooted in Kadavu