Fiji eliminated to bronze playoff

South Africa ended Fiji’s Sydney 7s title hopes after registering a big 31-12 win in the second Cup semifinal at the Allianz Stadium in Australia today.

Fiji gave away an early scrum to South Africa from which Shaun Williams swung a long pass to Shilton van Wyk to score the opening try while Ricardo Duarttee converted for a 7-0 lead.

The World Champions tried to re-group twice but Manueli Maisamoa and skipper Waisea Nacuqu knocked the ball forward in succession.

South Africa controlled field possession and got their second try through a Zain Davids setup that saw Dalvon Blood dive in the corner before Jalden Baron ran for their third try.

Fiji trailed 17-0 at the break.

Fiji came out firing early in the second spell and tried to reach the try line through Tevita Daugunu but he was tackled down and due to the ball being held late, South Africa was given a penalty.

It was a set-piece play from Manueli Maisamoa and Jerry Tuwai that saw Iowane Teba put the Fijians on the scoreboard in the 10th minute but the conversion failed.

Fiji’s comeback hopes were shattered when South Africa scored two back-to-back tries through Baron, who bagged his second from a kick and chase while Wyk scored from a Viwa Naduvalo pass interception.

Williams converted to wrap up the win before Fiji scored the final try through Naduvalo.

In the first semifinal, New Zealand hammered France 36-5.

South Africa will face New Zealand in the final at 9.26 pm while Fiji will play France for the bronze medal at 8.29pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
